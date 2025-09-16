Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 1.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

NYSE GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.71. The company has a market cap of $304.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $287.11.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

