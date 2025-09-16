24,020 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

