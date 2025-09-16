Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

