Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

IVE opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

