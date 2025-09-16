Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,491,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVV opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $664.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.84. The firm has a market cap of $669.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

