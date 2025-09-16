Westmount Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Westmount Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,170,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 66,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

