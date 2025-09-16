Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $100.17. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

