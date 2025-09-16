Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,055 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,800,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

