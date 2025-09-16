Berkshire Bank Buys 4,030 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

