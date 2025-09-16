Little House Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Little House Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after buying an additional 234,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after buying an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.