Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $476.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.