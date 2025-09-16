VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH is IAM Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.0% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $307.17 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $307.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.82. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

