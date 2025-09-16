St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,172 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Oracle accounts for about 2.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 120,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.63. The firm has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

