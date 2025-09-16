Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 170.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0%

Bank of America stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.