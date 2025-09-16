Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

