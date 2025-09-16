Exchange Bank Sells 28 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Exchange Bank cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $422.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.13 and its 200 day moving average is $372.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

