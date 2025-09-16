Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

American Express Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AXP opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

