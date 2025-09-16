Veracity Capital LLC Has $496,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

