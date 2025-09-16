Berkshire Bank Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,723.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,788,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,958,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $435.62 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.13.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.