Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

