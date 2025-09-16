First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

