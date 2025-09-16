Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

