Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 323,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 502,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.