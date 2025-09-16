Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 306.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

