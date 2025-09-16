Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $326.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.26 and a 200-day moving average of $292.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

