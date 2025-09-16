Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

