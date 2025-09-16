Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
