Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

