The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Receives $284.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.8235.
A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 112,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $245.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Progressive has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average is $264.32.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
