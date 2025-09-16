The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Receives $284.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.8235.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 112,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $245.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Progressive has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average is $264.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

