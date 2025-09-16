Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

