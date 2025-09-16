Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

