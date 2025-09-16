Sen. John Boozman Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on August 1st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) on 8/1/2025.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $687,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,079,000. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,742,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,246,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,706,000 after acquiring an additional 309,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 187,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

