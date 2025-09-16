Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,078.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 673,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 616,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,842,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

