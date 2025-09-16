U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

