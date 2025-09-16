High Probability Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,064 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

High Probability Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $664.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

