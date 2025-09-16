Baron Financial Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 425,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $212,000. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

