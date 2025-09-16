Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVV stock opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $664.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $641.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.84. The company has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

