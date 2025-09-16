Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $406.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.72, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

