Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $607.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $586.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

