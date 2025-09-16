Woodstock Corp Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

