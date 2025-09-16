GE Aerospace $GE Stake Lessened by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.71. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

