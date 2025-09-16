2,148 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $98.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.