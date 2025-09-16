Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 2,039 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $11,551,646 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $826.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.