Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

