Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

