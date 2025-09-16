First National Corp MA ADV Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Afbi LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $607.77. The stock has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $586.50 and its 200 day moving average is $547.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

