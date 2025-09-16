Westmount Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 2.1% of Westmount Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 79,848 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

