First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,052 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.