PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

