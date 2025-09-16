Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,334,299,000 after purchasing an additional 605,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Express by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,454,667,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,370,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in American Express by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after purchasing an additional 408,283 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

